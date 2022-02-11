 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VDOF offers burning guidelines

The Virginia Department of Forestry is encouraging people to practice safe burning practices. 

From Feb. 15 through the end of April, it will be illegal to burn before 4 p.m. if someone is within 300 feet of woods or dry grass leading to a wooded area. 

Those who decide to burn should do the following:

  • Start any burn as early as possible after 4 p.m. so the fire will have time to die down before evening sets in.
  • Check with local burning ordinances before starting a fire.
  • Have enough people on-site to keep the fire attended to and controlled at all times.
  • Keep a water hose and shovel handy.
  • Make sure the fire is completely out, no smoke and heat, before leaving it. 
  • Call 011 for help immediately if a fire escapes. 
  • Be aware that individuals who start fires are liable for the cost of suppression and damages to the property of others. 

Those who decide to burn should not do the following:

  • Burn household garbage.
  • Burn wet materials, as this creates excessive smoke.
  • Burn on windy days.

Burn piles should be:

  • Located in an area that has been cleared down to bare soil.
  • Less than 10 feet in diameter.
  • At least 25 feet from any forested area.
  • At least 25 feet from a home or other combustible structure.
  • At least 50 feet from any public roadway.
