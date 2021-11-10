Veteran couple share message of hope

The Deems flew out of Roanoke on Sept. 25 and returned Oct. 2. The couple felt warmly welcomed upon their arrival in Alaska. Beth Anne said, “The welcome was similar to a welcome home/welcome back from deployment. People of all ages with big, sincere smiles, hand-held flags, waving us down the patriot lined, small, gravel run-way to the camp entrance. Each of us had a ‘tour guide’ assigned to us to take us around and show us everything as well as they kept up our cabins daily.”

One of the first day’s classes for the week’s nine couples addressed communicating through hurt, a topic which facilitated couples’ desperate needs for the healing of multitudes of pains. The Deems came away from the week with renewed hope but know there’s still healing to be done.

Beth Anne described the week as being amazing. “God worked in so many people and families! We rededicated our lives and marriage to Christ but definitely will need support and prayer,” she said. “Operation Heal Our Patriots allowed us to disconnect and intently focus on ourselves, our marriage, and most importantly our relationship with God. This was a catalyst which led to restoration and hope in growing together for the next 21 plus years. (This year on Dec. 15 will be 21 years married.)”

Mike described the week by saying, “Operation Heal Our Patriots taught me the importance of communication and how true repentance and forgiveness go hand in hand.”