Veterans honored in ceremony at Franklin County Veterans Memorial Park

Garrett described a time when he saw a stream running that was solid red from casualties. He also described being wounded and how his stretcher was on the top or three dead Marines as he was flown from the scene.

Garrett summed up his time in the service by saying, “I wouldn’t be the person I am today if it wasn’t for that experience.”

Brian Witcher, an E4 Cpl. in the army and Iraqi Freedom veteran from Franklin County, reminded the crowd that “Freedom is not free.” He also noted that all veterans, whether in times of war or peace, are to be honored. “Without us [veterans], we would not be the ‘land of the free.’ Today and tomorrow we must continue to honor them, every day in every way.”

The final speaker was B.W. Wright, Jr. of Franklin County. He paid tribute to WWII army veteran Harry Coates who passed away in August and who had been instrumental in the founding of the Franklin County Veterans Memorial Park. Coates had been a leader in the Callaway Ruritan Club, which along with other Ruritan Clubs in the area, played a big part in the founding of the park.