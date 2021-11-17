Veterans honored in ceremony at Franklin County Veterans Memorial Park

A crowd of about 100 gathered on a sunny Veterans Day at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 at the Franklin County Veterans Memorial Park at 35 Scuffling Hill Road in Rocky Mount to honor veterans and their families.
The ceremony was organized by the Franklin County Veterans Memorial Park Commission, a group of 12 members which meets quarterly to plan, direct and coordinate the management of donations, sale of memorial bricks and maintenance of the memorial. The Veterans Commission also honors local heroes twice each year, on Memorial Day and Veterans Day, with special programs at the Veterans Park. Local Ruritan club members are active in helping with the programs as well.
In addition to the speakers, the program included the presentation of colors by the Franklin County High School JROTC (Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps) and the playing of taps by Charlotte Hill. Nicole Hosey sang the national anthem and the musical group Miracle Road provided special music. A white dove was released towards the end of the program.
Roy Garrett of Roanoke was the first speaker. A 1st Sgt. in the Marines and Vietnam Veteran with two Purple Heart awards, Garrett shared about his experiences in Vietnam, including a couple of near death experiences. The first time was being one footstep away from stepping into a land mine. The second was learning that the fellow assigned to take his place after he was discharged was killed soon after starting his tour of duty.
Garrett described a time when he saw a stream running that was solid red from casualties. He also described being wounded and how his stretcher was on the top or three dead Marines as he was flown from the scene.
Garrett summed up his time in the service by saying, “I wouldn’t be the person I am today if it wasn’t for that experience.”
Brian Witcher, an E4 Cpl. in the army and Iraqi Freedom veteran from Franklin County, reminded the crowd that “Freedom is not free.” He also noted that all veterans, whether in times of war or peace, are to be honored. “Without us [veterans], we would not be the ‘land of the free.’ Today and tomorrow we must continue to honor them, every day in every way.”
The final speaker was B.W. Wright, Jr. of Franklin County. He paid tribute to WWII army veteran Harry Coates who passed away in August and who had been instrumental in the founding of the Franklin County Veterans Memorial Park. Coates had been a leader in the Callaway Ruritan Club, which along with other Ruritan Clubs in the area, played a big part in the founding of the park.
Wright described how Coates, a long-time member of the Veterans Park Commission, had been involved with the park from day 1 and how he attended every organizational and work meeting as he shared his ideas and offered moral support. “Harry was always looking out for the Veterans Park. He loved his country, God and family.”
Wright also acknowledged the efforts of Charles Wagner who was the first member of the commission to pass away back in August of 2018.
The program also included veteran and Park Commission Vice Chairman, Eddie Hawks, who read the names on the park’s latest bricks. Hawks has catalogued the 1,525 names of veterans on the bricks so that the location of a name can more easily be found. The commission is working to have something accessible to the public at the park to convey the information Hawks has put together.
Peggy Santrock, widow of Charles Santrock, a well-known veteran in the area, attended the ceremony. Afterwards, she said, “I think it’s super great for the county to have the park. I think the memorial is beautiful.”
Henry Bousman of Glade Hill is a member of the Redwood Ruritan Club which helps support the park. He’s been taking pictures of the Memorial and Veterans Day programs since the park started. He donates the albums of pictures to the commission. Gary Soloman is the chairman of the commission and is the keeper of the albums.
Copies of the morning’s program were handed out before the start of the ceremony and included the names of many individuals and organizations to be thanked. Included was Wright for his many years of service and dedication to the Veterans Commission.