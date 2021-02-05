VFW Post 10840 of Penhook recognizes community members

Above: VFW Post 10840 of Penhook recently recognized Shelba Bousman as EMT of the year for 2020, as well as Tim Law as firefighter of the year. Bousman is a member of Snow Creek Rescue Squad, and Law is a member of Snow Creek Volunteer Fire Department. Top right: VFW Post 10840’s big raffle winner was Mr. Boyer of Boones Mill. He and five others received cash prizes. Bottom right: Hannah Morris of Rocky Mount, a senior homeschooled student, was named the post’s 2020 Voice of Democracy essay winner.