Vietnam veterans reflect on days that made them Purple Heart recipients

The men share a number of similar sentiments regarding their time in the Vietnam conflict. One was how much they appreciated the women in nursing and what good care they received.

Also, it hasn’t always been easy to share about what they went through, but the men have been encouraged to talk about their experiences as a way of healing and paying off guilt they might feel over lives that were lost while they got to come home.

While Muse and Jordan are humble about the sacrifices they have made for freedom for so many people, family and friends are eager to praise them.

Muse’s daughter, Crystal Hall, said she is very proud to be the daughter of a Purple Heart recipient and that she’s so blessed her daddy came home.

Jordan’s son, Brad Muse said, “He’s a survivor and a very strong-willed man. I’m very proud of him and humbled for him.” Brad added that his father taught him to provide for his family and how important the Lord and family are.

Muse and Jordan are also well-thought of by their American Legion Post 111 friends. Larry Moore, the post’s treasurer offered the following tribute to the men: