Vietnam veterans reflect on days that made them Purple Heart recipients

Two Vietnam veteran friends, both of whom are Purple Heart recipients, recently met at the base of the memorial monument at the Veteran’s Memorial Park in Rocky Mount, thankful their names weren’t engraved on the stone. Both men persevered after their wounds to continue to fight for their country, determined to receive honorable and not medical discharges.
Roy Lee Muse, 76, served from April 10, 1967-April 9, 1969. James Lee Jordan, 72, served from June 8, 1969-June 9, 1971. Both men served in the infantry.
Muse received his Purple Heart medal from shrapnel to the abdomen. He was wounded on January 20, 1968. After hospital stays in Vietnam, Japan and Alaska, he arrived at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. where he spent about one and a half months. From there he went to Fort Knox, Ky. to finish his service by working on small arms.
He and two other wounded soldiers worked to repair small arms. Muse said, “We got to be real good friends.” The men were especially suited for their work as the three had qualified in basic training on all the small arms.
Jordan received two Purple Heart medals. In May of 1970 he sustained a blast to the chest from a hand grenade. He was airlifted to a main base and after recovery was returned to service. His second Purple Heart came soon afterwards when he stepped into napalm while on patrol after an air strike. After about a week’s recovery, he was back on duty.
He said so many soldiers were being lost that they needed all the help they could get. He likened the medical care centers to automobile body shops. “They overhauled me and I was right back out there,” he said. Jordan had high praises for the flat jackets he wore, saying they saved his life multiple times as he had close encounters with AK-47s.
Jordan spent his last six months of service in Texas assisting in troop training.
According to a United Services Organizations online article, the Purple Heart medal was officially established by President George Washington in 1782 as the “Badge of Military Merit” for soldiers who displayed gallantry in battle.
The award was refreshed and renamed in 1932 by Gen. Douglas MacArthur for those wounded or killed in combat.
Despite the combat horrors Muse and Jordan faced, they are not bitter and say they loved the army. Muse was thankful for good friends and good food, saying in one month he went from 155 pounds to 175 pounds. “It was a good life. I loved being a soldier. I really loved to drive a deuce and a quarter truck,” he said. He added that he liked driving an even bigger truck, a tractor trailer and even a little military Jeep.
“I learned how to take care of myself, how to treat other people and how to be a good person. I appreciate life more because of what I’ve been through,” he said.
Jordan was grateful for the chance to travel and said the military can help with getting a good top-notch job and keep one from being incarcerated. “It taught you how to conduct yourself. You learn to live closer to your maker when you’re in the military,” he said.
Both men said that after being wounded, others wondered why they didn’t pursue medical discharges. They’d been told, though, that as young black men, they needed the opportunities that an honorable discharge would provide.
After their honorable discharges, the men came back to Rocky Mount to work and raise families. Muse married his wife, Judy, three weeks before heading to Vietnam. The couple has two daughters, a son and six grandchildren. Jordan is married to his wife, Valerie. The couple has two daughters, a son and six grandchildren.
In reflecting on what their Purple Heart medals mean to them, Jordan said, “I put my life on the line so people at home in America could have freedom. The medals make me remember my life on the line and the wounds I received.”
Muse received his medal in the hospital three days after being wounded. He recalled being in such rough shape he couldn’t reach for it when it was given to him. He said that before the war, he didn’t even know what the Purple Heart medal was. Now he can say, “It makes you proud in a way that you survived war in a combat zone. The medal speaks for itself.”
The men share a number of similar sentiments regarding their time in the Vietnam conflict. One was how much they appreciated the women in nursing and what good care they received.
Also, it hasn’t always been easy to share about what they went through, but the men have been encouraged to talk about their experiences as a way of healing and paying off guilt they might feel over lives that were lost while they got to come home.
While Muse and Jordan are humble about the sacrifices they have made for freedom for so many people, family and friends are eager to praise them.
Muse’s daughter, Crystal Hall, said she is very proud to be the daughter of a Purple Heart recipient and that she’s so blessed her daddy came home.
Jordan’s son, Brad Muse said, “He’s a survivor and a very strong-willed man. I’m very proud of him and humbled for him.” Brad added that his father taught him to provide for his family and how important the Lord and family are.
Muse and Jordan are also well-thought of by their American Legion Post 111 friends. Larry Moore, the post’s treasurer offered the following tribute to the men:
“Roy Muse and James were two young men from Franklin County who left a segregated county and became American heroes. Roy and James Jordan graduated from a segregated school system and answered the call of this nation to serve in the US military. Both believed that America was worth fighting for, even though they could not be totally free in this country. They were both young and neither planned to become heroes. They were both drafted into the army and sent to Vietnam. Both received Purple Hearts after being wounded in this Southeast Asian country.