The docks at Crazy Horse Marina in Moneta were filled with history on Saturday. Boats from decades-long past were on display for Smith Mountain Lake's 31st Annual Antique and Classic Boat Show.

Visitors lined the docks Saturday to get a closer look at more than 40 boats that hailed from an era as long ago as the 1920s. Many of the boats on display are owned by members of the Smith Mountain Lake Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society who organize the event each year.

Club member John Seal said good weather helped to bring in the crowds. He expected turnout to rival the 2,000 people that attended last year.

"I think we are there or beyond it this year," Seal said.

Visitors snapped photos of each of the antique and classic boats and even voted for their favorite. Boats are judged each year in a variety of categories including the people's choice award chosen by visitors.

"We are amazed by the beauty of these boats," Tommie Sperrazza of Moneta said. He and his wife said they heard about the show and decided to come out and see what it was all about.

Tony Oosterbeek who travels between his homes in Moneta and West Virginia said he makes a point to attend the show each year. He comes to get a close up view of boats your rarely get to see anywhere else.

"I really enjoy antique boats," Oosterbeek said. "I try to make it a point to come every year."

The show is also an annual fundraiser for local charities. While the show is free to attend, guest are asked to make donations in a collection jar that will be split between Lake Christian Ministries in Moneta and Henry Fork Services Center in Rocky Mount.

Jim McCloskey of Leonardtown, Maryland agreed to match everything donated during the show as well as donate an additional $1,000. While not a member of the club, he was given assistance from member John Coffman to fix up his father's 1960 Chris Craft that had fallen into disrepair.

Coffman is one of several members in the Smith Mountain Lake club that actively work on and restore old boats. He had McCloskey's boat, named "Class of '60" on display Saturday.

"It's incredible what he did," McCloskey said.