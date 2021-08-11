Water quality monitoring program reporting good lake health so far this year

So far this summer, no testing sites around the lake have tested positive for high levels of E.coli. Water clarity has also been better and less algae has been reported.

Hardy said much of the improvement is due to less boat traffic this year and less rainfall and flooding. He is also hopeful that more lake residents are being mindful of runoff from their property that could contribute to poor water quality.

The water quality monitoring program tests 84 sites around the lake every other week throughout the summer. Volunteers, usually lake residents, make up the vast majority of the testers with a small number of Ferrum staff and students included.

“They are very enthusiastic and proud of what they do,” Hardy said. He admitted that most never stop volunteering for the program once they start.

Hardy said the SMLA is considering asking volunteers to possibly take a few more trips out in the coming months or years. Right now the SMLA has a good idea of the lake’s health from May to September, but not other times of the year. Monitoring into October or November could provide more insight into the lake and how it changes with the seasons.