Water quality monitoring program reporting good lake health so far this year

Lake resident Tom Hardy is halfway through his first summer as director of the Smith Mountain Lake Association’s water quality monitoring program. So far, the lake has gotten a clean bill of health with no incidents to report.
This year is the 35th anniversary of the long running program created in a partnership between the Smith Mountain Lake Association and Ferrum College. It provides a detailed analysis of the lake’s health through multiple tests and samples collected throughout the summer.
Hardy took over the position Jan. 1 after former director Michael McCord stepped down. He had volunteered as a water quality monitor for the past two years before accepting the position last year.
Water quality has been exceptionally good this year, according to Hardy. It is an improvement over last year that saw a decrease in water clarity due to higher than usual levels of green algae.
Hardy said the decrease in water clarity and quality could likely be attributed to the significant increase in boat traffic last year. Several major rainfalls and significant flooding was also a likely contributing factor, he said.
“Last year there was an unfortunate convergence of events,” Hardy said.
Flooding was also the likely cause of high levels of E.coli briefly found in two locations during one testing last year. There were no more positive test for high levels of E.coli for the rest of the year.
So far this summer, no testing sites around the lake have tested positive for high levels of E.coli. Water clarity has also been better and less algae has been reported.
Hardy said much of the improvement is due to less boat traffic this year and less rainfall and flooding. He is also hopeful that more lake residents are being mindful of runoff from their property that could contribute to poor water quality.
The water quality monitoring program tests 84 sites around the lake every other week throughout the summer. Volunteers, usually lake residents, make up the vast majority of the testers with a small number of Ferrum staff and students included.
“They are very enthusiastic and proud of what they do,” Hardy said. He admitted that most never stop volunteering for the program once they start.
Hardy said the SMLA is considering asking volunteers to possibly take a few more trips out in the coming months or years. Right now the SMLA has a good idea of the lake’s health from May to September, but not other times of the year. Monitoring into October or November could provide more insight into the lake and how it changes with the seasons.
While monitoring is an important part of getting a handle on the lake’s overall health, Hardy asked lake residents to be an active participant in protecting water quality. He encouraged lakefront residents to consider buffer landscaping to prevent unwanted runoff into the lake.
Hardy also asked residents to consider what products they are using on lawns and how they may impact the lake. He said fertilizer with phosphorus can lead to excess algae growth when it gets into the lake. Also, types of insect repellent can harm fish.
More information on the SMLA and the water quality monitoring program can be found at smlassociation.org. Visitors can find information on reporting algae blooms found on the lake and how to become a water quality monitor.