Water tower approved for Union Hall community

The Union Hall community will soon be getting a new water tower.

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors approved a proposal by the Western Virginia Water Authority on May 17 to extend public water access to the Union Hall community with the addition of a new water tower. The approval is the most recent in a long-range plan to extend additional public water lines into Franklin County and the southern side of Smith Mountain Lake.

In March, supervisors approved sharing the cost of the water tower's construction with WVWA using federal funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act. Construction cost is estimated at $3 million.

The new water tower will be constructed along Virginia 40 on a wooded 15-acre property between Old Salem School Road and Berger Loop. The 174-foot tower will hook up to two existing wells with plans for a third, if needed. A 500-square-foot treatment/filtration building will also be constructed on the property.

WVWA eventually plans to connect the water tower to other water lines in the county. Proposals include extending water lines from Scruggs Road down Brooks Mill Road to Virginia 40 or possibly one day from Rocky Mount.

While supervisors were in approval of the water tower, Boone District representative Ronnie Thompson asked if WVWA could allow for communication devices on the tower. He said the tower could be used by cell phone companies, broadband network and even communication equipment for public safety in the county.

"I'd like to see that in there," Thompson said.

Scott Kroll, director of infrastructure development for WVWA, said he could not commit to possible future needs on the tower. He said WVWA would need specifications of what was required before the design of the water tower was finalized. He did agree to provide access for communication equipment for public safety.

Kroll also agreed to a request to work with the county to allow Union Hall residents the opportunity to design the logo and decide the color of the future water tower. Both Blackwater District representative Ronald Mitchell and Union Hall District representative Tommy Cundiff said they would recommend input from local residents.