Alert Special Weather Statement until SUN 4:00 PM EDT Jun 28, 2026 Jun 28, 2026 Updated 5 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds and Heavy Rain This AfternoonWhat’s Happening:A strong thunderstorm is impacting northwestern Pittsylvania, south central Bedford, and east central Franklin counties until 4:00 PM EDT. The storm is moving northeast at 25 mph.Affected Areas:HuddlestonPenhookSmith Mountain Lake State ParkWestern Smith Mountain LakePittsvilleUnion HallNorth ShoreWhat to Expect:Wind gusts up to 40 mphTorrential rainfall leading to potential localized flooding Impacts:Possible downed tree limbs and unsecured objects being blown aroundLocalized flooding on roads People are also reading… Franklin County deputy charged with involuntary manslaughter after crash Early look at Virginia Tech's 2026 Week 5 opponent, Pitt Franklin County woman admits to stealing thousands from Vietnam veteran Franklin County schools make deep cuts, still expected to finish year over budget Virginia Tech hires Florida Atlantic's White as new AD Campers start their paddleboarding journey on Smith Mountain Lake Carp return to Smith Mountain Lake to solve invasive hydrilla problem Virginia Tech baseball adds transfers Inmate 'died in agony' at Western Virginia Regional Jail, lawsuit claims No-wake zones around Independence Day fireworks at Smith Mountain Lake 59 cats die in one of Roanoke region's worst recent house fires involving animals Rocky Mount Community Park adds education to perspiration Early look at Virginia Tech’s 2026 Week 7 opponent, Ga. Tech Drought conditions mean it's time to cut back water use, Spanberger says SML Lions Club awards scholarships to eight graduates Safety Tips:Seek shelter indoors if you are outsideAvoid driving through flooded roadwaysIf on or near Smith Mountain Lake, move indoors or into a vehicleStay away from water during thunderstorms due to lightning riskWhen to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or thefranklinnewspost.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Bedford County church seeks healing following Friday's wind-related tent collapse, death MONETA — Eastlake Community Church came together for a service of "healing and hope" Sunday following a tragic mass casualty event during the … Watch Now: Related Video Sen. Stuart talks about budget negotiations Sen. Lucas introduces the budget conference report Sen. Lucas introduces the budget conference report A1 Minute! June 23, 2026: Chesterfield officials tap new administrator; New Richmond Next episode; RACC new location coming A1 Minute! June 23, 2026: Chesterfield officials tap new administrator; New Richmond Next episode; RACC new location coming Cannabis Edibles Are Taking Over The Marijuana Market Cannabis Edibles Are Taking Over The Marijuana Market