Alert Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 5:15 PM EDT Jul 28, 2026 Jul 28, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Severe Thunderstorm Warning: High Winds Threaten Central Roanoke AreaWhat’s Happening:A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 5:15 PM EDT. The storm is currently located over Vinton and is moving southeast at 35 mph.Affected Areas:Central RoanokeSouthwestern Bedford CountySouthwestern Botetourt CountyNortheastern Franklin CountyThe City of SalemThe City of RoanokeWhat to Expect:Wind gusts up to 60 mphRadar-indicated hail threat, with a maximum hail size of less than 0.75 inches Impacts:Potential damage to roofs, siding, and treesPossible downed trees and large limbs People are also reading… Appalachian Power again reducing water releases from SML amid drought Franklin County residents bash supervisors on data center discussions Governor visits Smith Mountain Lake to emphasize water conservation in drought Finding 'Project Flash:' How Franklin County residents learned the county was talking to a data center developer Mixed results in latest water quality testing at Smith Mountain Lake FIFA refereeing officer defends officials after Argentina-Egypt controversies Son of Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy arrested for shooting mother in Virginia home Virginia Tech shrinks presidential search committee, citing competition for candidates MLB power rankings: Red Sox win streak hits 13 as worst-to-first quest continues Virginia's sexual and domestic violence agencies are struggling to meet demand Franklin County adds 1% sales tax to the ballot this November Roanoke-area drought now in Va. emergency status, could lead to mandatory restrictions FOIA documents reveal months of talks on 'Project Flash' in Franklin County Complaint filed against Franklin County leaders Five MLB teams that will be most aggressive at trade deadline Safety Tips:Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.Stay away from windows.Report hail and wind damage to the National Weather Service.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or thefranklinnewspost.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Appalachian Power again reducing water releases from SML amid drought Appalachian Power is taking unprecedented steps to maintain the water level of Smith Mountain Lake as it continues to drop due to ongoing drou… Governor visits Smith Mountain Lake to emphasize water conservation in drought The Roanoke region and Southside are the hardest hit by the ongoing drought, Gov. Abigail Spanberger said in visit to Smith Mountain Lake. Roanoke-area drought now in Va. emergency status, could lead to mandatory restrictions A drought emergency declaration may be next if the situation continues, which would prompt mandatory restrictions of non-essential water use. Watch Now: Related Video Counties with the most gun deaths A1 Minute! July 17, 2026: Richmond’s music scene, Plans for Lumpkin’s Slave Jail Pavilion; Top 5 A1 Minute! July 17, 2026: Richmond’s music scene, Plans for Lumpkin’s Slave Jail Pavilion; Top 5 A1 Minute! July 16, 2026: Mix at Martin; Flying Squirrels Winter Festival; Rebuilding Monroe Ward A1 Minute! July 16, 2026: Mix at Martin; Flying Squirrels Winter Festival; Rebuilding Monroe Ward A1 Minute! July 1, 2026: Restaurants facing lower customer traffic; Crescent Simple Syrups; Fireworks guide A1 Minute! July 1, 2026: Restaurants facing lower customer traffic; Crescent Simple Syrups; Fireworks guide