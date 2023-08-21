Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic Hurricane Basin is waking up. The National Hurricane Center is watching the possibility of three new named storms through the wee…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudle…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degr…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Today's con…