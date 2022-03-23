Western Virginia Water Authority sets sights on Southlake

Last week, the Western Virginia Water Authority checked another box on its way to placing a 150,000- to 250,000-gallon elevated water storage tank on a 15 acre piece of land near the Whistle Stop convenience store in Union Hall.

Following a presentation updating the Franklin County Board of Supervisors on the project at the board’s regular March 15 meeting, the board unanimously approved the WVWA’s request to help pay for the project using $1.5 million of the $3.2 million American Rescue Plan Act funds set aside in 2021 for water and infrastructure.

The project is estimated to cost $3 million total, with the WVWA and Franklin County splitting the cost.

During the March 15 meeting, WVWA Executive Director Michael McEvoy said the 15-acre parcel near the Whistle Stop is potentially large enough to support a third groundwater well in addition to the two which already exist. Following some due diligence activities — such as completion of a preliminary engineering report and approval of a special use permit application — the WVWA intends to purchase the 15-acre parcel from the current landowner.

“He [the landowner] has indicated to us he’s willing to turn those wells over to us to be the water source, but we still have to complete that negotiation as well and do some testing on those wells. They will require a little bit of treatment, so we’re expecting to have a small treatment plant — just a small utility building with some pumps and an elevated storage tank,” McEvoy said. “We’ve submitted an application for those facilities to y’all [the county board] for approval.”

McEvoy said the elevated storage tank will be the “master tank” for the area and said the 15-acre parcel should also be large enough to support a drainage field for the backwash water from the filtration system.

Eventually, the plan is to hook up the tank and wells with the WVWA’s existing system in the area.

The project following the construction of a tank and plant will be used to put in water mains along Virginia 40 and down Kemp Ford Road.

“That probably will be really a decision about where we see development patterns, if some existing customers want to hook up. We’ve just given that some preliminary looks right now...but we expect to put in a fair amount of water main with this project,” McEvoy said.

During the March 15 board meeting, Franklin County Administrator Christopher Whitlow said the county set aside $3.2 million in ARPA funds with public utility projects for the Southlake water system in mind.

“Housing is extremely important to the county, the need for housing and growth in our village centers and so forth and to make sure that we have...utilities, water and sewer,” Whitlow said.

Union Hall District Supervisor Tommy Cundiff and Blackwater District Supervisor Ronald Mitchell were among those to show interest and enthusiasm for the WVWA’s plans for the Union Hall area.

“It’s very exciting to see that infrastructure is finally getting looked at for the Union Hall town village,” Mitchell said during Tuesday’s board meeting. “It’s something that I think we should’ve been doing years ago to get Union Hall up and running and I just want to thank...everybody with the water authority for once again investing in our county.”

It will take time, of course, but McEvoy said the WVWA hopes to go out for bid on the project in the fall.

