'Wood for Warmth' helps locals during winter months

In late 2001, an idea came to J.C. Davis of Trinity Episcopal Church in Rocky Mount. He saw people in Franklin County needing firewood for supplemental heat during the winter months and presented the need to the congregation as “Wood for Warmth.” Several church members agreed it was a worthwhile ministry and volunteered to help.

During the ministry’s first few months, the volunteers used their own chainsaws and rented splitters to cut and split firewood along the highways and on people’s land. A total of 74 loads were delivered in that first abbreviated year of the program.

Soon, Johnny Ferguson, owner of Ferguson Land and Lumber and a member of the church, offered space at his wood yard for the ministry as well as logs that couldn’t be used due to metal content. The program gradually began to grow and is now in its 22nd year.

Larry Anderson, director of Wood for Warmth, reported that as of Feb. 12, 141 loads of heat were delivered to 73 families in Franklin County in a 15-week period. A pound of beans and a pound of rice is also delivered with each load.

Anderson and his wife Mollie have been a part of Wood for Warmth since the program started and are the only ones of the original group of 10-15 volunteers still involved. Due to declining health, Davis turned the program over to Anderson in 2003. Anderson said he and Mollie wanted to help because “It’s the way we are---helping people.”

“The desire to help people and to serve,” Anderson said is what’s kept him with the ministry for so many years. He added, “I’ve been cold, too. I know what it’s like to be cold.”

When the need for the group’s own splitter was identified, the congregation donated enough money to purchase it in only one Sunday. About 20 years ago, Ferguson’s son, Hatcher, built a custom splitter on site for the organization to use.

Ferguson passed away in 2020 and the company is now run by his sons Tatum and Hatcher Ferguson. Hatcher said, “It’s a great thing that the Wood for Warmth people are doing----volunteering by giving their time. We [Ferguson Land and Lumber] have plenty of wood to donate and are glad to do it.” He applauded Bobby Adkins who works in the sawmill log yard to saw the logs on his own time to keep wood over in the work area for the volunteers.

Anderson described how the program works, saying the volunteers split wood on Fridays year around (except for July and August) and that the wood is delivered on Saturdays (and other days if needed) from mid-October through late March. He said members of other area churches have become an integral part of the mission. Several times a season groups such as the Rocky Mount Rotary Club and the Rocky Mount United Methodist Men’s Group, help deliver wood on Saturdays. “They are always a welcome sight as they show up with several trucks and are willing and eager to help.” He also expressed gratitude for the inmates from Bridge the Gap, through the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, who cut and split on Fridays.

Donations enabled the group to purchase a second chainsaw which Anderson maintains. Volunteers provide their own gas for deliveries and Anderson provides gas, oil mix, bar oil and chains for the saw. Chains are sharpened for free by Rocky Mount Tractor and Trinity Episcopal Church reimburses volunteers for gas for the splitters. Anderson also maintains the computer database which stores names, phone numbers and directions to each house, as well as the database with the delivery history.

Wood for Warmth is not made up of just men. Anderson said, “Several women are also volunteers and have been since the early days of the program. These ladies are willing to split, load, haul and ride along which is a tremendous help. They have also been known to bring hot drinks and treats on those cold days when we feel we’ll never be warm again.”

Anderson also expressed appreciation for the Bridge the Gap fellows and their hard work. “We’ve missed them terribly the weeks they haven’t been able to be here.”

According to Anderson, over the years deliveries have expanded to a five-year average of 335 loads to an average of 140 unduplicated families. The busiest year was 2009-2010 when 439 loads were delivered. Clients are limited to one pickup load every four weeks but must call the church to request firewood.

By 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, the Rotary Club and Methodist Men were out in force with pickups and trailers. The vehicles looked like a caravan as they came into and departed from the log yard. As the volunteers hustled about, they looked to be in good spirits and enjoying the fellowship with one another.

Mark Newbill, a member of the Rocky Mount Rotary Club and president of the Methodist Men, said he was glad to be helping and that it was good to see all the volunteers doing something which is desperately needed and a good use of the wood.

Rev. Will Waller of the Rocky Mount United Methodist Church was on hand Feb. 12 to help and described how both the givers and receivers benefited by saying, “Altruism is a mutually beneficial activity.” He added how the ministry put into action the words, “Love thy neighbor.”

Rev. David Taylor of Trinity Episcopal Church spoke about his church’s ministry and said, “We are very proud of what we’ve been able to do.”

Taylor, Anderson and Don Ranson of Methodist Men expressed their appreciation for Ferguson Land and Lumber’s support with Ranson saying, “Ferguson is a godsend.”

Anderson added, “Johnny Ferguson was our greatest cheerleader. Now Hatcher is our greatest cheerleader.”

After more than 20 years of service, Larry and Mollie, both in their mid-70s, are handing the ministry over to others. Their hope is that another church will take over. Larry said the computer program is all set up and it would only take 30 minutes to train someone.

Anderson said the greatest challenges of the ministry have been winter weather and the pandemic because if the Bridge the Gap guys couldn’t come, the volunteers would sometimes have to split wood three or four days a week.

The greatest rewards? He said, “Seeing people and their reactions. It’s almost like you can see a sigh of relief that we’re there.”

Taylor had high praise for Larry and Mollie Anderson. “They’re wonderful people. No matter what, you can always count on them. They’re part of the core group at church that make everything happen.”

Taylor also expressed a concern about the need for new leaders, stating how dependent people in the community are on the ministry.

To find out more information about the ministry, see Trinity Episcopal Church’s website.