Workouts on-demand being offered at YMCA

The Franklin County Family YMCA launched Y360 on Sept. 1 alongside its pay the day joining special. The organization said the video on-demand and live streaming service brings the Y experience seamlessly to mobile devices, TVs, streaming devices and the web.
“A new virtual only membership option with Y360 allows people to pursue a healthier mind, body, and spirit at their own pace, on their schedule, and in any location. It will include two monthly visits to our facility and is perfect for anyone just starting their health journey or for people looking for an in-home option,” said Karli Johnson, youth, family and fitness director of the Rocky Mount YMCA.
The YMCA said Y360 matches on-the-go lifestyles by delivering guidance from instructors across the country in hundreds of on-demand exercise, nutrition, youth, senior and family classes. “Whether it’s in your home or at the Y, finding the lifestyle choices that work for you is easier with new programs and live-streamed videos added weekly for users to explore,” the YMCA noted.
“With many affected by COVID-19, we saw a need for an innovative way to offer programs that could be accessed from anywhere,” said Kevin McAlexander, YMCA CEO. “Each community member deserves health improvement tools and we’re excited to expand our capacity to do that with Y360.”
In 2020 YMCA staff led the way in offering virtual programs from their living rooms, back yards, and garages where they created and shared videos on Facebook, Youtube, and Instagram in an effort to stay open when their physical locations were closed. When the YMCA’s doors reopened the desire to continue connecting with people in innovative ways led the Franklin County Family YMCA to offer Y360 to the community. The organization said the initiative goes beyond just offering workouts with an array of youth offerings from culinary arts to camp activities.
“The app is filled with workout options including boxing, yoga, bootcamp, strength, and core. My favorite so far has been the bootcamp classes with Rachel. There is something on this app for every fitness level,” said Alice Smith, Franklin County resident and long time YMCA member.
The YMCA is offering a special joining fee for the month of September. Those who join will pay a fee in the amount of the date they join.
The organization offers financial assistance for individuals and families who qualify for income-based pricing.