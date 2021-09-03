Workouts on-demand being offered at YMCA

The Franklin County Family YMCA launched Y360 on Sept. 1 alongside its pay the day joining special. The organization said the video on-demand and live streaming service brings the Y experience seamlessly to mobile devices, TVs, streaming devices and the web.

“A new virtual only membership option with Y360 allows people to pursue a healthier mind, body, and spirit at their own pace, on their schedule, and in any location. It will include two monthly visits to our facility and is perfect for anyone just starting their health journey or for people looking for an in-home option,” said Karli Johnson, youth, family and fitness director of the Rocky Mount YMCA.

The YMCA said Y360 matches on-the-go lifestyles by delivering guidance from instructors across the country in hundreds of on-demand exercise, nutrition, youth, senior and family classes. “Whether it’s in your home or at the Y, finding the lifestyle choices that work for you is easier with new programs and live-streamed videos added weekly for users to explore,” the YMCA noted.

“With many affected by COVID-19, we saw a need for an innovative way to offer programs that could be accessed from anywhere,” said Kevin McAlexander, YMCA CEO. “Each community member deserves health improvement tools and we’re excited to expand our capacity to do that with Y360.”