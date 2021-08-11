World Hunger Auction returns for 38th year this Saturday

The 38th annual World Hunger Auction kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Antioch Church of the Brethren at 2996 Callaway Road between Rocky Mount and Callaway.
Matthew Rutrough of Old Southwest Auctions will conduct the live auction which features tickets to a VT-UVa football game in November, wooden-crafted and home decor items, quilts, jewelry and more. There will also be a silent auction that will feature a variety of gifts and services.
After years of service as co-directors of the auction, Lynn and Sandra Myers have passed the baton of leadership to retired Brethren pastor, Bruce Huffman.
Huffman said that among the auction offerings will be several of the late Bill Crisman hand-crafted birds. Crisman had directed that some of his remaining works should be placed in the World Hunger Auction. Huffman referred to the birds as “one of a kind items.”
A variety of food items and produce will be offered for sale as well as limited concessions. There will be books for sale and books may be donated until 9 a.m. Saturday. A Toy Tent will also have a place amongst the festivities where gently used toys may be purchased for a donation.
According to Huffman, the auction has distributed more than $1.5 million since its inception in 1984.
The auction is a project of nine local Churches of the Brethren and is held to raise funds for hunger programs in Franklin County and beyond. Huffman said 50% of the funds go to Heifer International and about 25% to Roanoke Area Ministries. The remaining money goes to the Church of the Brethren Global Food Initiative, Stepping Stone Mission, Heavenly Manna, His Cupboard and Lake Christian Ministries.
In addition to the auction, events are held throughout the year to add to the fund for world hunger. Huffman said, “People are very creative about ways to raise funds.” Events have included a hunger walk, golf tournament, bike ride, concerts and pancake breakfasts. A hunger walk and golf tournament are scheduled for this fall. $2,500 was raised in June when 44 riders took place in a 25- or 50-mile bike ride.
In 2019, $67,000 was raised which was one of the highest amounts in the auction’s history. A live auction was not held last year, but with creatively using the internet, $34,000 was still raised. Huffman reported that $5,000 of those funds were given to Rocky Mount’s Heavenly Manna to purchase a dairy cooler so that donations of dairy items can be accepted at the food bank.
Angela Corn, member of Germantown Brick Church of the Brethren which is in charge of the auction’s concessions, has been involved with the auction for years. She said, “It’s a fun time of fellowship and good knowing the purpose is to fight hunger. It’s something we all look forward to each year.” She also commented on the outstanding offerings of quilts that are available.
Organizers for the World Hunger Auction encourage folks to come early for the best selection. The motto for the event is, “Doing what we can opens the door for God to do much more.”
More information is available at www.worldhungerauction.org and on the organization’s Facebook page.