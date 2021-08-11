World Hunger Auction returns for 38th year this Saturday

The 38th annual World Hunger Auction kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Antioch Church of the Brethren at 2996 Callaway Road between Rocky Mount and Callaway.

Matthew Rutrough of Old Southwest Auctions will conduct the live auction which features tickets to a VT-UVa football game in November, wooden-crafted and home decor items, quilts, jewelry and more. There will also be a silent auction that will feature a variety of gifts and services.

After years of service as co-directors of the auction, Lynn and Sandra Myers have passed the baton of leadership to retired Brethren pastor, Bruce Huffman.

Huffman said that among the auction offerings will be several of the late Bill Crisman hand-crafted birds. Crisman had directed that some of his remaining works should be placed in the World Hunger Auction. Huffman referred to the birds as “one of a kind items.”

A variety of food items and produce will be offered for sale as well as limited concessions. There will be books for sale and books may be donated until 9 a.m. Saturday. A Toy Tent will also have a place amongst the festivities where gently used toys may be purchased for a donation.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to Huffman, the auction has distributed more than $1.5 million since its inception in 1984.