WYTI radio — family legacy continues

WYTI radio station—also known as the “voice of Franklin County”—has seen its fair share of changes in 65 years, and the last five have been no exception.

As the station celebrated its 65th anniversary at the beginning of April, perhaps the biggest difference from previous milestone anniversaries was the absence of Bill Jefferson, WYTI’s longtime president and general manager, who passed away in November 2020.

However, that same year proved the importance of local radio, and WYTI in particular.

When the COVID-19 pandemic prevented local churches from gathering in early 2020, WYTI worked to help broadcast live services for local churches.

“I can’t stress...how important it was for those churches to be able to reach their listeners through WYTI,” Susan Mullins, Jefferson’s daughter and WYTI president and general manager, said.

WYTI also played an important role in keeping members of local communities informed, especially early in the early days of the pandemic.

“WYTI of course is very community-oriented, we always have been. We’ve kept our listeners up to date with all the available information throughout the pandemic, which is very important, that comes in daily,” Mullins said. “...There were lots of businesses that were making changes, organizations that were having to cancel various events. We worked overtime trying to keep everyone informed.”

It all seems to embody exactly what Mullins’ family has worked to create. After all, they’ve been a part of WYTI since the beginning: Jefferson went to work for WYTI the day it went on the air—April 1, 1957—and his wife, Frances Jefferson, has been getting things done behind the scenes for almost as long.

“The late S.L. Goodman started WYTI located upstairs in the old Brammer Building on South Main Street. The station operated with 500 watts of power for about a year then received FCC approval for 1,000 watts. The office moved in 1960 to North Main Street,” WYTI Office Manager Yevonne Powers said in a Feb. 7 email to The Franklin News-Post.

In 1971, Bill—who was and would continue hosting the station’s Dinner Bell Jamboree segment on Saturdays—bought the station from Les Williams.

Originally featuring a rock and roll format, WYTI shifted its focus to country under Bill Jefferson’s hand. It also relocated to its current headquarters at 275 Glenwood Dr. in Rocky Mount.

In 1986, Bill Jefferson received the authority to raise the station’s power to 2,500 watts. The station’s growth didn’t stop there, though. In 2017, WYTI added an FM frequency.

“FM 104.5 went on the air March 1, 2017. ... It’s been a great addition to the station,” Mullins said. “It gives advertisers and listeners an opportunity to listen to two different stations—AM 1570 or FM 104.5—and then of course it reaches listeners that the AM doesn’t. It increased our listening audience, for sure.”

Some things will never change, though—not if Mullins has a say, anyway.

“I’ll work hard to keep country, bluegrass and gospel alive on WYTI, because it’s community-supported. And I’d like to thank our sponsors and our listeners, and a special thank-you to all the folks I work with,” Mullins said. “Without their help, I couldn’t do it.”

