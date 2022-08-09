Young sworn in as new Rocky Mount Police chief

Phillip Young was sworn in as the new chief of the Rocky Mount Police Department at Monday evening’s town council meeting, just days before his official start date next week.

Judge Tim Allen recited the oath of office for Young, shortly after praising the town council for their decision. “I believe that the town council has made an excellent choice in regards to Phillip,” he said.

Young was formerly a captain with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office before accepting the open chief position last month. He was one of more than 20 applicants for the position, according to Town Manager Robert Wood last month.

Chief of the Rocky Mount Police Department will be the newest position for Young, a lifelong Franklin County resident and longtime officer. He was a member of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for 24 years. He also served as a police officer, and police chief, for the the Ferrum College Police Department before joining the sheriff’s office.

“I’m very excited to be here and serve the citizens that I have known all my life,” Young said. “I appreciate the opportunity.”

Following Monday’s town council meeting, Young said one of his top goals for the department is state accreditation through the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission. State accreditation shows that a department complies with several state standards and is seen as a mark of excellence for departments.

“We are going to make that a priority,” Young said.

Young oversaw the initial accreditation of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in 2014. He also oversaw the required re-accreditations every four years after.

Young said he also plans to work with Wood and the town council on a pay plan for officers. He said an increased pay scale will help in, not only retaining officers, but also bringing in new officers to the department.