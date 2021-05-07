Lyrics on the Lake returns with open-mic competition May 12

Lyrics on the Lake, in conjunction with B99.9 FM, will again present its annual open-mic competition for aspiring singers in the community.
The open-mic competition, which raises funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals of Central and Southwestern Virginia, is presented each year in memory of Kristine Williamson, who helped start this competition and the Lyrics on the Lake Songwriters Festival.
The competition will begin May 12 at Mango’s Bar and Grill at Bridgewater Plaza and continue each Wednesday night through June 16. Due to time constraints and COVID-19 guidelines, the number of competitors accepted each week will be limited.
One finalist will be chosen each week, and the remaining competitors are welcome to return the following week to try again, depending upon available space. Six finalists will then compete for the grand prize during the festival kickoff June 23.
Onsite registration for the weekly competition is from 7:30 to 8 p.m. each Wednesday, with the competition beginning at 8 p.m. There is no entry fee for the competitors and no cover charge for the audience; however, tax-deductible charitable donations for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals will be accepted.
Artists should be prepared to perform up to six songs each night. A list of rules is posted at lyricsonthelake.com.
The open-mic competition leads up to the Lyrics on the Lake Songwriters Festival, which will run from June 23 through June 27. The festival provides music fans with a variety of music acts, as well as an opportunity to hear from some of the nation’s songwriters.
This year’s festival will include nine shows at four different venues around Smith Mountain Lake. The festival will culminate June 27 at Bridgewater Plaza with a worship service in the morning and an all-afternoon music performance.
More information is at lyricsonthelake.com or Facebook.
— Submitted by Brent Jones