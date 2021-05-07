Lyrics on the Lake returns with open-mic competition May 12

Lyrics on the Lake, in conjunction with B99.9 FM, will again present its annual open-mic competition for aspiring singers in the community.

The open-mic competition, which raises funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals of Central and Southwestern Virginia, is presented each year in memory of Kristine Williamson, who helped start this competition and the Lyrics on the Lake Songwriters Festival.

The competition will begin May 12 at Mango’s Bar and Grill at Bridgewater Plaza and continue each Wednesday night through June 16. Due to time constraints and COVID-19 guidelines, the number of competitors accepted each week will be limited.

One finalist will be chosen each week, and the remaining competitors are welcome to return the following week to try again, depending upon available space. Six finalists will then compete for the grand prize during the festival kickoff June 23.

Onsite registration for the weekly competition is from 7:30 to 8 p.m. each Wednesday, with the competition beginning at 8 p.m. There is no entry fee for the competitors and no cover charge for the audience; however, tax-deductible charitable donations for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals will be accepted.