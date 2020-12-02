 Skip to main content
Moneta church to host drive-thru Nativity scene
In previous years, participants could walk through the Living Nativity at Trinity Ecumenical Parish in Moneta; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year will be a socially distanced, drive-thru event.

Trinity Ecumenical Parish in Moneta will feature a drive-through Nativity scene on Dec. 19 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Visitors will pass by six living diorama stations — including the angel's visit to Mary, shepherds, angels and wise men, Joseph and Mary's trip to Bethlehem and the birth of Jesus. Programs will be available to help everyone follow along with the Christmas story.

“Trinity's Living Nativity has been extremely popular these last few years, and we didn't want the tradition to lapse just because of the need to stay socially distanced during the holidays, said event organizer Chris Collins. "This COVID-sensitive version will allow families to experience the true meaning of Christmas while secure in their own vehicles with members of their households.”

The event is free and open to the public. No refreshments will be served during the event.

The rain date will be the following afternoon, Dec. 20. For more information, call 721-8425.

COVID-19 update

At press time, Virginia Department of Health reported 1,450 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 53 hospitalizations and 13 deaths.

