Moneta man who confessed to killing his wife dies on medical furlough
An 84-year-old Moneta man has died less than two months after confessing to killing his wife, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Donald L. Taylor died Feb. 8 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital while on medical furlough from jail, officials said.

Taylor was taken into custody on Dec. 17 when he called 911 and reported his 82-year-old wife had been killed, according to prior information released by authorities.

Taylor confessed and was charged with second-degree murder, officials said. No information about what led up to the homicide has been released.

Donald L. Taylor

Taylor

 Photo courtesy of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office
