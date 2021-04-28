More than 2.4 million fully vaccinated

Everyone, 16 years and older, who lives in Virginia is currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find available vaccine providers, visit vaccinefinder.org.

Vaccine updateAt press time, 3,664,745 people across Virginia have been given at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Virginia Department of Health website. There have been 2,445,766 people fully vaccinated statewide.

In the West Piedmont Health District, 32,625 doses have been administered with 13,888 people fully vaccinated in Franklin County.

In Henry County, 29,692 doses were administered with 12,693 people fully vaccinated. In Martinsville, 8,063 doses were administered with 3,498 people fully vaccinated, and 8,630 doses were given in Patrick County, with 3,683 people fully vaccinated.

Positive casesPositive cases Virginia Department of Health reported 3,970 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 164 hospitalizations and 74 deaths.

Cases in Virginia topped 654,929 this week. The state reports 28,118 hospitalized due to the virus, bringing the state’s total deaths to 10,706.

Elsewhere in the West Piedmont Health District, Henry County has had 4,473 cases, with 336 hospitalizations and 121 deaths. Martinsville has had 1,581 cases, with 154 hospitalizations and 76 deaths. Patrick County has reported 1,329 cases, including 103 hospitalizations and 43 deaths.