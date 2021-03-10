Nearly 1.5 million Virginians receive dose of vaccine

Franklin County’s first large-scale vaccination clinic was deemed a success by health officials after nearly 1,200 people received the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Saturday’s event is an example of what partnership looks like,” said Penny Hall, director of operations for the Virginia Department of Health’s West Piedmont Health District. “Despite some setbacks in scheduling, we are very pleased with the turn-out. We simply could not do this without Carilion’s awesome Franklin County team. They have worked tirelessly with us throughout the pandemic — from the early days of testing to the many vaccination events they have hosted.”
The drive-through, daylong clinic was held Saturday at Benjamin Franklin Middle School in Rocky Mount for residents 65 and older in the group 1b category.
“While we still have a long way to go to get shots into every arm, this was an exciting step toward that goal,” said Carl Cline, vice president and hospital administrator at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital. “This event is also a testament to the strong community partnerships in our area. We couldn’t have done this without the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, United Way, Rotary Club of Rocky Mount and the West Piedmont Health District. I’d like to give our Carilion staff a big thank you as well for their dedication and leadership as this came together.”
At press time, 1,540,149 people across Virginia have been given at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Virginia Department of Health website. There have been 850,774 people fully vaccinated statewide.
In the West Piedmont Health District, 14,613 doses have been administered with 4,281 people fully vaccinated in Franklin County.
In Henry County, 11,813 doses were administered with 3,173 people fully vaccinated. In Martinsville, 3,062 doses were admininstered with 824 people fully vaccinated, and 3,446 doses were given in Patrick County, with 956 people fully vaccinated.
The Virginia Department of Health is taking registrations for the COVID-19 vaccine through its statewide registry. To register, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682) between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Positive cases
Positive cases Virginia Department of Health reported 3,750 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 129 hospitalizations and 63 deaths.
Cases in Virginia topped 588,129 this week. The state reports 24,841 hospitalized due to the virus, bringing the state’s total deaths to 9,790.
Elsewhere in the West Piedmont Health District, Henry County has had 4,252 cases, with 291 hospitalizations and 119 deaths. Martinsville has had 1,517 cases, with 128 hospitalizations and 67 deaths. Patrick County has reported 1,231 cases, including 94 hospitalizations and 38 deaths.