Nearly 1.5 million Virginians receive dose of vaccine

Franklin County’s first large-scale vaccination clinic was deemed a success by health officials after nearly 1,200 people received the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Saturday’s event is an example of what partnership looks like,” said Penny Hall, director of operations for the Virginia Department of Health’s West Piedmont Health District. “Despite some setbacks in scheduling, we are very pleased with the turn-out. We simply could not do this without Carilion’s awesome Franklin County team. They have worked tirelessly with us throughout the pandemic — from the early days of testing to the many vaccination events they have hosted.”

The drive-through, daylong clinic was held Saturday at Benjamin Franklin Middle School in Rocky Mount for residents 65 and older in the group 1b category.