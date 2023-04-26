MONETA — Move over laws that protect emergency personnel on Virginia’s roads will now be enforced on its waters this summer. Boaters not complying with the new law could face serious fines.

The new law, which became effective Jan. 1, requires every motorboat approaching or passing within 200 feet of any law-enforcement vessel or emergency services vessel that is displaying flashing blue or red lights to slow to no-wake speeds so that the wake does not disturb their activities. Any boat operator who fails to do so may be charged with a class 3 misdemeanor. That could mean a fine of as much as $500 if convicted.

Those convicted will also have to complete a boater safety education course.

“If you are on the water and you see lights, you should immediately throttle back,” said Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire Department Chief Todd Ohlerich.

Boaters not paying attention to emergency vehicles has been a problem at Smith Mountain Lake for several years, according to Ohlerich. He said boaters have sped past scenes creating wakes while they are attempting to provide assistance and have even raced alongside them when they are responding to accidents.

Sgt. Michael Morris with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources said boat traffic speeding has sometimes been so bad that officers have to stop what they are doing to brace for wakes. Under previous laws, boaters were only required to maintain 50 feet from other boats, including emergency vessels.

“It is certainly overdue,” Morris said of the new law. “We are definitely in support of it.”

Morris said the new law will help them to perform their work more safely on the water. In past years they have had to get other patrol boats or emergency boats to create a barrier around a scene when they respond to emergency.

“It will be one less thing we have to worry about,” Ohlerich said of the new law this summer.

Morris said that, while the law states that boats must slow to no-wake speed when approaching law enforcement or emergency vessels, he would recommend that boaters should attempt to move 200 feet away from the scene or more to avoid any unnecessary wakes. The additional distance will assure that officers are able to safely do their job.

The DWR and SML Marine Volunteer Fire Department are working to get the word out on the new law as the temperatures warm and the number of boats begins to increase on the lake. Morris said they are anticipating another busy summer on the lake.

Conservation officers will be out in force with between three and four boats patrolling the lake on the weekends and as many as six or seven boats on patrol during major holiday weekends.