New regulations adopted to protect migratory birds

In addition to creating new habitat for nesting, Northam’s directive charged DWR with developing the policy backstop that was approved recently as well as a bird management plan and a study regarding new long-term habitat.

“Migratory bird species have been protected by the Federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act since 1918 and failure to enforce it endangers our wildlife and ecosystems,” Secretary of Natural Resources Matthew J. Strickler said. “With this rule, we will ensure these protections remain in place no matter who controls Washington, D.C.”

The new rule will regulate the “incidental take” of migratory birds and habitats by establishing a framework for the administration, implementation and enforcement of a permitting program. Permits will provide protections via implementation of best management practices and mitigation of harm to the birds, to be developed in future actions specific to various sectors as they are brought into the program.

“Today’s action is a significant victory for our wildlife,” said Ryan Brown, DWR executive director. “While we are hopeful that future actions at the federal level will reinstate and enhance historic protections for our migratory bird species, this regulation positions Virginia as a leader in addressing the current void that has left our birds imperiled.”