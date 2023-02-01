Nonprofits announced for this year's SML Charity Home Tour

The Smith Mountain Lake Charity Home Tour held its annual kick off event Jan. 19 announcing this year’s participating nonprofits.
Board members, homeowners and charity representatives gathered at Trinity Ecumenical Parish for the announcement of the eight participating nonprofits for this year. Those nonprofits are The Agape Center, Bedford Ride, Franklin County Family YMCA at SML , Healing Strides, Helping Hands of Franklin County, Roanoke Valley Speech & Hearing, SML Good Neighbors and Tackfully Teamed Riding Academy as well as ONE Forest School being the alternate.
The 2023 Smith Mountain Lake Charity Home Tour will be held on Columbus Day Weekend, Oct. 6, 7 and 8 with homes located in Penhook, Union Hall, Moneta and Huddleston.
- Submitted by Jessica Byrd