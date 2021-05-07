 Skip to main content
Nonprofits partner to help individuals with disabilities
Nonprofits partner to help individuals with disabilities

Nonprofits partner to help individuals with disabilities

Disability Rights & Resources Center and Tackfully Teamed are long-time partners on behalf of individuals with disabilities. Last month, with the help of members from both organizations, Pam Cobler participated with Royal in an intro-level dressage virtual horse show. “Partnering with other nonprofits achieves greater impact and expanded services for our community,” said Carol Tuning, executive director of DRRC, a private, nonprofit organization that assists individuals to achieve and maintain a life of independence. DRRC serves residents in Franklin, Henry, Patrick and Pittsylvania counties, as well as Danville and Martinsville.

