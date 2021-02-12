Online tournament to raise money for Rotary Club of SML

Local card sharks are invited to participate in the second annual SML Rotary Scholarship Texas Hold’em Tournament on Saturday.

Originally scheduled for October, the tournament was canceled due to the pandemic. Don Bull, one of the event’s organizers, said plans changed to have the tournament online when it became apparent that an in-person event would be unlikely for at least the next few months.

Since the pandemic, players have gone online to connect and play games, Bull said. Poker nights, including ones held regularly at Hot Shots every Thursday, were temporarily suspended due to the pandemic.

Hot Shots has also hosted previous tournaments, including the first SML Rotary Scholarship Texas Hold’em Tournament held in October 2019 and the Dave Lortscher Memorial Texas Hold’em Tournament in May 2019, which raised money for the Scruggs Volunteer Fire Department.

Bull said Saturday’s tournament will include several regulars who participated in the weekly games and the past tournaments, but he is inviting anyone who has an interest in playing online poker to join and help raise money for the Rotary Club of SML.

The fundraising goal for Saturday’s tournament is $3,000, which would fund two $1,500 scholarships the club provides each year.