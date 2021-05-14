 Skip to main content
Panic at the pump
Following Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s state of emergency declaration because of gasoline supply disruptions caused by a cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline, motorists flocked to area fuel centers to fill up or top off their tanks. The rush of motorists spiked gas prices and caused some stores to run out completely, including Kroger at Westlake Towne Center. At Buzz In in Burnt Chimney, vehicles lined up to wait their turn at the pumps on Tuesday evening.

 Photo by KAREN DILLON

