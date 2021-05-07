Passing the performing arts baton

As she looks at the business transition, Alexander, who has been teaching under Young for the last 10 years, said, “She has taught me so many things over the years and now it is my turn to hopefully teach and inspire as many people as I can. I see this as an opportunity to start something new and achieve my dream of owning my own studio. This opportunity has me nervous but mainly excited for the future that A-List Dance Academy will bring for me and the students we will be teaching.”

For Young, she plans to take life day by day, she said. Until she came down with symptoms, Young had never heard of ALS; however, she said she’s hopeful that by her sharing her story she can help someone else.

“If I can be of any help to anybody with ALS, I’m just a phone call away,” she said, adding that she appreciates the prayers of support. “Please pray for my family that they will be blessed with comfort.”

While Young battles ALS, her mother fights Parkinson’s Disease. Young and her husband, Jeff, had moved in to care for her, but now Jeff has become a caregiver to both women while also working full time for Franklin County Public Schools.