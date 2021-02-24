Patrick County attorney to challenge Del. Charles Poindexter in Republican primary

A Patrick County attorney announced Feb. 15 he was launching a primary challenge to Del. Charles Poindexter, a longtime member of Virginia’s House of Delegates.

Poindexter, a 78-year-old farmer and retired engineer, has represented the 9th House District — which is composed of Patrick County and parts of Franklin and Henry counties — since 2007.

In his announcement, Wren Williams, a 32-year-old Patrick County native, suggested it was time for fresh representation.

“I am running to represent the 9th District because for too long, career politicians have forgotten about our community, and we continue to lose,” Williams said.

Williams said the area has been losing jobs and still doesn’t have basic necessities.

Williams is a former chairman of the Patrick County Republican Committee, which he reinvigorated to help flip the board of supervisors to Republican control.

Poindexter didn’t respond to a request for comment. Before being elected to the House of Delegates, Poindexter served on the Franklin County Board of Supervisors for eight years, representing the Union Hall District.