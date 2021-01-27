Phoebe Needles Center announces new program Feb. 9

Phoebe Needles Center is hosting a virtual Center for Lifelong Learning program for active senior citizens on Feb. 9.

The featured speaker will be Anthony Swann, 2021 Virginia Teacher of the Year, who is a fifth grade teacher at Rocky Mount Elementary School. Swann’s presentation, “The Power of Your Influence,” will discuss the power of an individual’s influence.

The free program, which will be held via Zoom, begins at 10 a.m.

To register for this event, contact Phoebe Needles Center at 483-1518 or PNCenter@gmail.com by Feb. 5.

For more information, visit www.phoebeneedles.org.