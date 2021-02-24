Phoebe Needles to present program March 9

Phoebe Needles Center will host its monthly Center for Lifelong Learning program for active senior citizens on March 9.

Wendie Dungan, educational facilitator for stewards of children at the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center, will present a program titled, “Bystanders Protecting Children.” She will discuss the role bystanders play in helping to prevent child abuse and explain methods in which bystanders may identify boundary violations between adults and children. Responsible reactions as an active bystander and planned interventions also will be discussed.

The program begins at 10 a.m. on Zoom with check in starting at 9:45 a.m. To register, call Phoebe Needles Center at 483-1518 by March 5. The program is free.

More information about Phoebe Needles is at www.phoebeneedles.org.