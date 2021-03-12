Poindexter announces reelection bid

Del. Charles D. Poindexter, R-Franklin County, announced last week he will run for reelection to the House of Delegates in the Virginia General Assembly. Poindexter represents the 9th District that includes most of Franklin County, western Henry County and Patrick County.

“The people of the 9th District deserve better than the liberal legislation being forced upon them by the Democrat majority-controlled House,” Poindexter said. “From election integrity and voter security issues to protecting agricultural interests, families, seniors and small businesses from onerous regulations, taxes and fees, I will continue to fight to protect our rural and small town values and way of life.”

During his tenure as a legislator, Poindexter has served on committees, including House Agriculture, Chesapeake and Natural Resources Committee, Counties Cities and Towns, Public Safety and the House Appropriations Committee. He said he is running for reelection to continue serving 9th District citizens and conservative interests statewide.

“The 9th District has been my family’s homeplace since 1792,” he said. “I take personally every issue, every vote presented in the House or in a committee that impacts our 9th District. I read the bills and thoughtfully consider their potential consequences.”

The Republican primary is June 8.