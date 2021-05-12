Randolph College students receive scholarships

Tomi-Lauren McGinnis of Ringgold and Paige Naples of Bedford were awarded $3,000 scholarships by the Smith Mountain American Association of University Women. Both are students at Randolph College.

McGinnis, a graduate of Dan River High School, is a sophomore with a double major in history, museum and heritage studies with a minor in international relations. She plans to earn a graduate degree or become a public historian or tour guide. She is a member of the volleyball team and hopes to coach high school volleyball. She is the daughter of Tammy and Lawrence McGinnis of Ringgold.

Paige Naples, a graduate of Liberty High School in Bedford, is a junior majoring in biology with a minor in chemistry. Her future career plan is to become an embryologist. She is vice-president of Omicron Delta Kappa honor society and works in the biology lab at Randolph College. She is the daughter of Beverly and John Naples of Bedford.

Since 2007, SMAAUW has awarded $53,500 in scholarships to women from Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania counties. The scholarships are for tuition only and go directly to the college or university.

More information about 2022 scholarships is available at smithmountain-va.aauw.net.

Submitted by Barbara Moody