Rubie Meadows celebrates 103 with family, friends

Rubie Meadows’ home on South Main Street was bustling with activity on Tuesday as the Rocky Mount resident celebrated her 103rd birthday.

When granddaughter Judy Early asked how it felt to be 103, Meadows quietly replied, “I feel like 103.” With a smile, she added, “I feel very well. Made my day.”

Meadows’ daughter, Bertha Lewis, and her fiance, Michael Harbison, along with grandson Avery Lewis and niece Ruth Dudley visited with Meadows, who was dressed in a ruby-red dress with sequins and surrounded by balloons and flowers.

One of 12 children, Meadows was born on Feb. 9, 1918. She grew up on a farm just south of downtown Rocky Mount.

Family members include a younger sister, Margaret Holland, four children (two are still living), 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 20 great-great grandchildren.

The family will host a drive-through birthday celebration on Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Pigg River Community Center.