Santa is not docking at Bridgewater Plaza after all
New state restrictions regarding COVID-19 have forced the cancellation of the annual Santa Around Bridgewater Plaza event, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28.

Due to new state restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus, the annual Santa Around Bridgewater Plaza event, scheduled for Nov. 28 has been canceled.

“New mandates prohibit public gatherings of more than 25 people, so it’s not feasible for us to hold the event this year,” said Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House owner Kevin Gray, who was helping to organize the event. “Of course we’re disappointed, but the safety of those in the Smith Mountain Lake community is most important right now as the virus continues to spread.”

Small Business Saturday, a national movement that encourages people to shop locally for the holiday season, will go on as scheduled Nov. 28.

