Scarecrows entertain, raise awareness

Colorful and creative scarecrows are popping up along the sidewalks and streets of Rocky Mount and other areas Franklin County as part of the Community Partnership’s second annual scarecrow trail.

Community Partnership President Donna Wray said recently that rainy weather initially had slowed the decorating, but anticipated more would pop up in the coming days.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Many businesses chose to decorate their scarecrows based on their industry — there’s John E. Cash, who is sporting a money suit just outside Carter Bank & Trust, Benedict Cumberback by Trochim Family Chiropractic and Miss Pearl who looks like she’s been shopping at Haywood’s Jewelers.

Other organizations chose to highlight social issues. There’s Hope, who’s dressed in purple and wearing a “queens of peace” sash to raise awareness about domestic violence, decorated by the Franklin County Family Resource Center. Outside the Franklin County Perinatal Education Center, Fertile Myrtle is a pregnant scarecrow with her three small children in tow, while nearby scarecrows sleep on pallets beside a handwritten cardboard sign that reads: “HOMELESS — Anything Will Help.”