Callaway Elementary announces school honors

Callaway Elementary School released the following information last week on 3rd, 4th and 5th graders who are on the principal's list or honor roll for the first nine weeks.
3rd grade Principal’s List: Abigail Clement, Kenzie Emmons, Alydia Glover, Gage Grantham, Parker Hale, Brayden Jamison, Abel Miller, Jesus Montesinos-Bravo, Lilah Rezendes, Mason Robertson
3rd grade A/B Honor Roll: Grant Alley, Paisley Beavers, Karaleigh Cramblitt, Gabriela Garcia, Zoey Guilliams, Savannah Hall, Daniel Luna, Eli Olvera, Autumn Sigmon, Austin Wampler
4th grade Principal’s List: Cameron Haynes, Norah Lata, Harmony Rezendes
4th grade Honor Roll: Lilliana McGeorge-Shank, Tristen Newton, Zoey Rose, Ariston Sands, Leah Wilkes, Sara Grace Witcher
5th grade Principal’s List: Megan Agee, Jaelynn Blank, Chloe Heffley, Cullen Jamison, Kolby Joyce, Autumn Stanley, Tessa Vaden
5th grade A/B Honor Roll: Jacob Atkins, Kinnie Austin, Daniel Bowling, Miranda Dudley, Gracie Feazell, Trent Gaskin, Jayda Harper, Hailey Nichols, Brandon Rodriguez- Palomares, Ameilia Sigmon, Layne Sigmon, Atlee Wampler, Katelyn Young, Rylan Young