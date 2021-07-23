SML Wine Festival announces new location, music lineup

HUDDLESTON - The Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival will take place at a new location this September, the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce announced this week.

Mariners Landing will host the event for 2021 as the wine festival looks to revamp in its 32nd year.

The festival was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but was most recently held at the Crazy Horse Marina.

The festival has been based at various locations over the last three decades of operation.

The festival is scheduled for Sept. 25 and 26.

Several nationally acclaimed bands will provide music and entertainment this year, according to a news release from the chamber.

Nashville-based bluegrass group The SteelDrivers, soul band St. Paul & The Broken Bones, and a yet-unannounced third band are scheduled to perform.

Additional featured bands include a yacht rock band from Richmond — Three Sheets to the Wind — and Empire Strikes Brass, a North Carolina-based funk band.

General admission tickets are $65 per day.