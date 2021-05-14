SNAP to release emergency allotments of benefits

Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will again release emergency allotments of benefits to eligible households this month, according to a news release. Benefits will be automatically loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer cards on May 16.

The emergency allotments raise existing SNAP households’ monthly benefit amount to the maximum allowable based on household size as follows:

1: $234

2: $430

3: $616

4: $782

5: $929

6: $1,114

7: $1,232

8: $1,408

Each additional person: $176

Emergency allotment benefits are available to current SNAP households only and do not apply to Pandemic EBT recipients.

SNAP participants with questions related to their benefits are encouraged to contact their local department of social services or visit CommonHelp at commonhelp.virginia.gov to access account information.

For additional information regarding SNAP, how to apply and other assistance programs, visit dss.virginia.gov/benefit.