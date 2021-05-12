Staff to school board: COVID cases in school system plummeting

Nationwide, the loosening of gathering restrictions has encouraged businesses to start rehiring, but finding applicants has been challenging, especially for jobs that pay lower wages. This national problem came home to roost at the school board meeting as Heather Snead, the schools’ coordinator of food service and nutrition, requested that the board allow her to raise the wage for summer cafeteria staff from $9.35 an hour to $12.50.

“I’m asking for this because I’m having difficulty in staffing some of my summer feeding cafeterias,” Snead said, adding that she was also having trouble retaining her current staff. “They are offering around $11 an hour at places like Bojangles, plus a hiring bonus. It’s hard for me to compete.”

Though Snead wasn’t able to offer a total as to what increasing the wage would cost the school system through the summer, she did say federal pandemic relief money will likely assist with the cost. The board unanimously approved her request.

Later in the meeting, Boone District Representative Donna Cosmato brought up similar concerns regarding stipends or pay increases for substitute teachers, while Blackwater District Representative Arlet Greer raised the same issue regarding better pay for retired bus drivers who continue to assist the school system.

The meeting began with Schools Superintendent Bernice Cobbs giving appreciation awards to 16 retiring school employees, who received fist bumps and, in a few instances, hugs as they said their goodbyes to the school board and members of the school administration.