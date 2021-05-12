Staff to school board: COVID cases in school system plummeting

The Franklin County School Board heard COVID-19-related updates Monday night that qualify as good news during pandemic times.
The school system offered a vaccination clinic for high school students in the Franklin County High School central gymnasium, and the 250 slots filled within 24 hours. The clinic, which is offering the Pfizer vaccine, the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for use on teenagers, takes place Thursday, with second doses administered June 3.
The timing allows the school to hold both clinics while the students are still on campus, said Jason Guilliams, the school system’s director of operations.
At Monday’s regular meeting, school board members noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the Pfizer vaccine for 12-to-15-year-olds earlier that very day. Guilliams said it was too late for the school system to take advantage of that before the school year ends.
He recommended that parents seeking to have their children vaccinated visit vaccinefinder.org. The link goes to a national website that allows the user to search for vaccine appointments by zip code.
After using a hybrid schedule through most of the school year that had students attending in-person classes part of the week and getting virtual lessons on the remaining weekdays, Franklin County schools returned to in-person classes five days a week on March 29.
Guilliams shared that positive COVID-19 cases within the school system have plummeted, with 29 in March, 13 in April and three so far in May.
Also at Monday’s meeting, two speakers during the public comment portion of the meeting urged the school board to stop requiring students to wear face masks, making claims that having to breathe through the masks could cause children to suffer oxygen deprivation.
Claims that face masks reduce oxygen levels and risk brain damage circulated on social media throughout 2020, and have been repeatedly debunked by medical experts from numerous institutions, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Lung Association, the Mayo Clinic and Virginia Tech.
Though the school board at no point entertained discussions of defying Gov. Ralph Northam’s mask mandates in order to end mask-wearing for students, Vice Chair Jeff Worley did ask whether it would be possible to loosen mandatory mask requirements for students on campus when they’re outdoors walking to class or to the bus. The consensus was that, going by the state’s guidelines for wearing face masks, this could not yet be done.
Northam has said that he may lift a number of COVID-19 related restrictions on June 15 if conditions related to the virus continue to improve, but he will follow the CDC’s guidance regarding the mask mandate.
Nationwide, the loosening of gathering restrictions has encouraged businesses to start rehiring, but finding applicants has been challenging, especially for jobs that pay lower wages. This national problem came home to roost at the school board meeting as Heather Snead, the schools’ coordinator of food service and nutrition, requested that the board allow her to raise the wage for summer cafeteria staff from $9.35 an hour to $12.50.
“I’m asking for this because I’m having difficulty in staffing some of my summer feeding cafeterias,” Snead said, adding that she was also having trouble retaining her current staff. “They are offering around $11 an hour at places like Bojangles, plus a hiring bonus. It’s hard for me to compete.”
Though Snead wasn’t able to offer a total as to what increasing the wage would cost the school system through the summer, she did say federal pandemic relief money will likely assist with the cost. The board unanimously approved her request.
Later in the meeting, Boone District Representative Donna Cosmato brought up similar concerns regarding stipends or pay increases for substitute teachers, while Blackwater District Representative Arlet Greer raised the same issue regarding better pay for retired bus drivers who continue to assist the school system.
The meeting began with Schools Superintendent Bernice Cobbs giving appreciation awards to 16 retiring school employees, who received fist bumps and, in a few instances, hugs as they said their goodbyes to the school board and members of the school administration.