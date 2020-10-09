State park learns how to manage during COVID

As with many businesses and organizations, Smith Mountain Lake State Park in Huddleston has had to make changes to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In March we were preparing for a busy season at Smith Mountain Lake State Park. The campground opens, staff are being hired, and people are starting to fill the cabins,” said Brian Heft, park manager. “Then COVID-19 hit, and no one knew what impact it would have on the operations of state parks or the public’s need for services.”

Instead of hiring, Heft said he had to furlough many current employees with no new hires for the summer. He also had to cancel cabin reservations and keep the campground closed.

“The outlook for the future was bleak,” he said.

The park had to cancel interpretive programs, as well as the annual Osprey 10K/5K Run/Walk, two of the Winter Lecture Series programs and scheduled fishing tournaments. The park also had to cancel the summer Music in the Park Series and all boat tours.

The park was open for day use of the trails and the boat ramp, Heft said; however, bathrooms and the playgrounds were closed.