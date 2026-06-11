Featured Top Story Spotlight NEW RIVER VALLEY Flour returns to the shelves of Big Spring Mill 4 years after closure ETHAN HUNT The Roanoke Times Jun 11, 2026 Jun 11, 2026 Updated Jun 11, 2026 0 1 of 4 Big Spring Mill resumed operations last week after sitting dormant for four years. ETHAN HUNT, The Roanoke Times From left: Alec Elkins, Teresa Elkins and James Elkins are pictured in the office of Big Spring Mill on Wednesday. ETHAN HUNT, The Roanoke Times 2-pound bags of seasoned flour are now available for sale in the mill's office. ETHAN HUNT, The Roanoke Times Originally built in 1850, Big Spring Mill has seen many decades of adjustments, improvements and new equipment. ETHAN HUNT, The Roanoke Times Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ETHAN HUNT The Roanoke Times ELLISTON — Four years after its grinders fell silent, Big Spring Mill is producing flour again, returning the 172-year-old New River Valley institution to regular operations.kAmp7E6C 4=@D:?8 :? a_aa H96? =@?8E:>6 @H?6C q@3 {@?8 C6E:C65 H:E9@FE 2 DF446DD@C[ E96 >:== D2E 5@C>2?E F?E:= =2DE J62C[ H96? $96=@C |@E@C |:=6 @H?6CD {2CCJ $96=@C 2?5 s2G:5 w282? 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E96 >62?E:>6[ q:8 $AC:?8VD 6>A=@J66D 2C6 D:>A=J 92AAJ E@ 36 >:==:?8 282:?]k^AmkAmQxEVD D@>6E9:?8 E92E <:?5 @7 86ED :?E@ J@FC 3=@@5[ 2?5 J@F 42?VE 86E :E @FE[Q t=<:?D D2:5] Q$@ E9:D :D =:<6 962G6?]Qk^Am Ethan Hunt (540) 381-1678ethan.hunt@roanoke.com 0 comments The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 26 Charlottesville-area wineries win gold at Monticello Cup Wine Competition 40 wines from 26 wineries in the Charlottesville area will take home gold medals from the Monticello Cup Wine Competition later this month. Bu… Warner: Data centers need to pay their way As Virginia regulators and legislators grapple with the impact of data centers’ huge demand for electricity on other ratepayers’ bills, Sen. 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