Summer interns learn about local government

After graduation, she took the role of deputy clerk to the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors and in November 2018 she became clerk to the Franklin County Board of Supervisors.

Regarding county’s internship program, Sefcik said, “Right now Franklin County is focusing on engaging our youth (both high school and college-aged students) and aligning their talents/interests with county departments to provide the best learning experience. We are still working on specific details of our internship programs but are looking forward to providing as many opportunities as we can.”

Foster shared her thoughts about interning when she said, “I had the most amazing experience interning with Franklin County Administration! The staff worked really hard to get me involved in their operations and the community. I went into this summer not knowing what to expect, but I learned so much and met so many amazing people. My biggest takeaway is that the Franklin County community should be proud to have so many hardworking people working tirelessly to make their community a better place.”

Sefcik said, “Karli Foster was an absolute pleasure to work with this summer. We are hopeful this internship program fully immersed her in County Administration within Franklin County and we look forward to following her successes.”