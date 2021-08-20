Summer interns learn about local government

Thanks to a GO Virginia Grant, Franklin County hosted three interns from three different state schools this summer. The county’s ongoing internship program provided students with learning experiences across the county.
According to GO Virginia’s web site, ”GO Virginia supports programs to create more high-paying jobs through incentivized collaboration between business, education and government to diversify and strengthen the economy in every region of the commonwealth.”
Karli Foster, a James Madison University student working on completing her master’s in public administration, worked in the county administration office.
Logan Dovidio, a Radford University student, worked in the county’s information technology (IT) department.
Rebecca Walters, a Virginia Tech student working on her undergraduate degree in geography and geographic information system (GIS), worked with the tourism and GIS departments.
Madeline Sefcik, the county clerk to the Franklin County Board of Supervisors and manager of public affairs, oversees the county’s internship program. She said, “This is not the first time the county has had interns, but we are working towards a more ‘formal’ experience.”
Sefcik knows firsthand the value of internships as she was an intern herself within the administration office in 2016-2017 during her junior and senior years while attending Roanoke College.
After graduation, she took the role of deputy clerk to the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors and in November 2018 she became clerk to the Franklin County Board of Supervisors.
Regarding county’s internship program, Sefcik said, “Right now Franklin County is focusing on engaging our youth (both high school and college-aged students) and aligning their talents/interests with county departments to provide the best learning experience. We are still working on specific details of our internship programs but are looking forward to providing as many opportunities as we can.”
Foster shared her thoughts about interning when she said, “I had the most amazing experience interning with Franklin County Administration! The staff worked really hard to get me involved in their operations and the community. I went into this summer not knowing what to expect, but I learned so much and met so many amazing people. My biggest takeaway is that the Franklin County community should be proud to have so many hardworking people working tirelessly to make their community a better place.”
Sefcik said, “Karli Foster was an absolute pleasure to work with this summer. We are hopeful this internship program fully immersed her in County Administration within Franklin County and we look forward to following her successes.”
David Rotenizer, the county’s director of tourism, was also pleased with his intern, Rebecca Walters, whose internship experience was enhanced by also working with the GIS Department.
Rotenizer said, “Often, interns fill a position for learning new skills and ideas – ours was that too, but also an opportunity to demonstrate what was learned in the classroom with practical application. In high school, Rebecca placed second state-wide in a Virginia student story-map competition.”
That experience was put to use as Walters worked with Arc-GIS Story-Maps which Rotenizer explained is “a relatively new technology platform for destination marketing through development of a digital experience based on a specific place or area.”
Rotenizer said, “I think I learned as much from the internship as did Rebecca.”
One of Walters’s project’s story-maps was based on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Franklin County. She and Rotenizer are scheduled to give a presentation on the story-map during the Fall Meeting of the Blue Ridge Parkway Association virtual conference on Sept. 16.
Reflecting on “all the excellent work our interns have done this summer,” Sefcik added, “as you can see with this group, the county really focuses on aligning a student’s talents and interests with a County Department and helps to facilitate a meaningful experience. It is our hope the students find value in each day and project he/she completes.”
Sefcik’s efforts with the internship program have not gone unnoticed by her colleagues. Beth Simms, director of economic development, said, “We are so grateful to Madeline for building and growing the internship program because talent retention is one of Franklin County’s main economic goals. The program helps us practice what we preach.”
Looking ahead, Sefcik said, “I am very excited about the future of interns in Franklin County and I think this summer was a great foundation for the program. We owe the success to our supervising county departments (IT, Tourism & GIS and County Administration) and our rock-star interns, Karli, Rebecca and Logan!”
Sefcik said the county is always looking for interns and those interested in exploring local government. Any interested students are welcome to contact her at (540) 483-3030 or at madeline.sefcik@franklincountyva.gov.