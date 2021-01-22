Supervisors approve spending as COVID-19 fears dissipate

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors loosened its purse strings Tuesday, approving funding for two major purchases after a report showing the financial impact of COVID-19 may not be as bad for the county as originally projected.
Funding was approved for a new fire engine for the Snow Creek Volunteer Fire Department and installation of a HVAC system for Rocky Mount Elementary School’s cafeteria. The overall cost of the two purchases was estimated at $966,000 coming from multiple county funds.
The county approved releasing funds held back earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. County staff recommended the cuts early last year after forecasting a drop in revenue from several taxes collected by the county.
County Administrator Chris Whitlow said Tuesday that the county budget is looking better than what was expected at the start of the pandemic. He said county revenue is better than expected, and added that he is seeing an increase in some areas.
“We’ve weathered certainly a larger portion of the storm,” Whitlow said of the pandemic.
The county cut its budget by $3 million at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year due to projected shortfalls. Whitlow said that was on top of $3.4 million cut from the budget even before the pandemic began.
At the end of 2020, revenue from personal property and real estate taxes were higher than anticipated. Also, sales tax revenue increased by 16.5%. The county estimated a 10% reduction in sales tax revenue due to the pandemic, Whitlow said.
The county’s transient occupancy tax that comes from hotels and short-term rentals saw a 54% increase in revenue last year. The county anticipated a 50% decrease in revenue from the tax last year due to the pandemic.
Even with county revenue exceeding projections in several areas, Whitlow still cautioned that growth was minimal. “We’ve seen moderate revenue growth in the county,” he said. “Not excessive growth.”
In addition to the purchase of a new fire engine for Snow Creek Volunteer Fire Department estimated at $500,000 and the HVAC system for the Rocky Mount Elementary School cafeteria estimated at $466,000, supervisors also approved nearly $1 million in additional funding to various county departments. Those funds were also held back due to the pandemic.
The purchase of new vehicles for the county’s volunteer fire and rescue departments is usually rotated from year to year to each department. Whitlow said funding for new vehicles has been pushed back in recent years due to budget cuts.
The HVAC system at the Rocky Mount Elementary School cafeteria is scheduled to be installed in time for the start of the new school year in August. With this latest approval, only Sontag and Glade Hill elementary schools now lack a HVAC system for their cafeterias.
During the public comment period held Tuesday evening, residents who live near the Adkins Farm ATV Park in Penhook complained about the ATVs.
Pascal Brooks, one of four speakers who attended to oppose the park, said the park has completely changed the community. The ATVs were a constant noise, he said.
Donald Frazier said the roads around the park were full of ATVs at times making it difficult to get around. He said the ATVs are also causing erosion into the nearby Pigg River.
Boone District representative and Chairman Ronnie Thompson said he understood the speakers’ frustration, but said any action supervisors could take was limited. Because that area of the county is unzoned, there is little that can be done, he said.
Thompson asked Maj. Justin Sigmon with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office who was present at Tuesday’s meeting, to check in on the ATV park. Additionally, he requested the sheriff’s office look into reports of noise and traffic violations that were mentioned by the speakers.