Supervisors approve spending as COVID-19 fears dissipate

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors loosened its purse strings Tuesday, approving funding for two major purchases after a report showing the financial impact of COVID-19 may not be as bad for the county as originally projected.

Funding was approved for a new fire engine for the Snow Creek Volunteer Fire Department and installation of a HVAC system for Rocky Mount Elementary School’s cafeteria. The overall cost of the two purchases was estimated at $966,000 coming from multiple county funds.

The county approved releasing funds held back earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. County staff recommended the cuts early last year after forecasting a drop in revenue from several taxes collected by the county.

County Administrator Chris Whitlow said Tuesday that the county budget is looking better than what was expected at the start of the pandemic. He said county revenue is better than expected, and added that he is seeing an increase in some areas.

“We’ve weathered certainly a larger portion of the storm,” Whitlow said of the pandemic.

The county cut its budget by $3 million at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year due to projected shortfalls. Whitlow said that was on top of $3.4 million cut from the budget even before the pandemic began.