Teachers, staff, students wear purple for military kids
Teachers, staff, students wear purple for military kids

Franklin County teachers, staff and students donned their purple attire on Wednesday as part of Purple Up Day, an annual nationwide event that recognizes children from military families. Purple represents the blending of colors from the five branches of the armed forces, according to the Virginia Department of Education.

