'These are my children': Anthony Swann carries message of love and compassion as state's top teacher

When they reunited, she told him that he didn’t have to grow up to be like his parents; that she wanted him to make something of himself.

Swann told her that he wanted to become a teacher, explaining the impact she had on him.

“It wasn’t until she found me that I was able to get a hold of my anger, get a hold of the trauma that I was dealing with, and to veer it in a different direction,” he said.

From that day forward, she was there for him. When he didn’t have a car in college to get to his student teaching, for example, Wilson picked him up and dropped him off every morning before she had to go to school, he said.

Swann graduated with his bachelor’s degree in 2007 from Averett University and later received his master’s degree in 2014 from Regent University.

When he began his teaching in 2007, he chose to return to Schoolfield Elementary because it was “such a milestone in my life.”

It also meant that he taught at the same school as Wilson.

“That really was surreal, teaching with the one teacher that made the major difference in my life,” he said.