Third defendant in Franklin County robbery-homicide pleads guilty to aggravated wounding

Meanwhile Brooks and Manns — cast by prosecutors as the two most culpable defendants — had been poised to face a Franklin County jury next week.

Brooks’ plea, however, effectively tightens and sharpens the prosecutorial focus on Manns.

In a written summary of evidence, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Sandra Workman has said that her office believes Mann is the defendant who killed Justin Prillaman. Workman and chief prosecutor A.J. Dudley claim that Manns organized the robbery, that he alone knew the Prillaman brothers, and that he was the only member of the group who had been to their home on Salthouse Branch Road before that night.

The plea agreement Brooks struck includes a crucial stipulation: that several additional charges he faces — murder, using a gun to commit that crime, armed burglary and larceny — will be put on hold until after Manns’ case is resolved. In the meantime, Brooks has agreed to cooperate with the investigation and testify at all future trials as a prosecution witness.