Town council approves funding for vehicle repairs and upgrades

The Rocky Mount Town Council approved the repair and replacement of some older vehicles in the town's fleet on Monday.

Council members approved the appropriation of $50,000 for the repair of the Rocky Mount Public Work's jet truck. The truck is used to clear blockages and maintain sewer lines. Brian Schofield, public works director, said the pump went out on the truck, which required the town to rent a truck on a month to month basis.

Schofield said the cost of the truck rental is $14,000 a month. A request for $50,000 was made to cover the cost of the jet truck rental and the cost of repairs to the town's jet truck, if possible. He said the current jet truck is more than 20 years old.

If a new truck is needed, Schofield said the cost could be as much as $300,000.

Council members also approved the purchase of a 2021 Ford Explorer for use by town staff. The cost of the vehicle is listed at $30,077. Town Manager Robert Wood said the cost of the vehicle was discounted from an original price of $36,000.

The new Ford Explorer would replace two of the three vehicles in the town's fleet - a 2004 Ford Explorer and a 2007 GMC Yukon. Wood said the two vehicles are in need of constant maintenance and are no longer reliable for town staff.

"They often times don't make it back when they go out on a trip," Wood said.

The two vehicles would be sold while a third vehicle, a 2011 Chevy Impala, would be kept along with the addition of the new Ford Explorer for staff use. Wood said the vehicles are used almost daily.

The motion to purchase the new vehicle was approved by a vote of 6-1 with council member Jon Snead being the lone vote against.

