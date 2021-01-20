VDOT begins bridge replacement on Virginia 40

The Virginia Department of Transportation began earlier this week on Virginia 40 to replace the bridge that crosses over Tharp Creek.

The bridge is 7/10 of a mile west of the intersection with Virginia 788 (Dry Hill Road).

On Feb. 2, VDOT reports the bridge will be closed to traffic, and a detour will be in place until the project is complete.

The detour will use Virginia 788/789 (Dry Hill Road) to allow traffic to navigate around the closure, according to VDOT. The project is expected to be completed by September, VDOT said.